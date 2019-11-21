See All Vascular Neurologists in American Fork, UT
Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD

Vascular Neurology
3 (37)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from University of Teheran | University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Taher works at Neurological Associates and Alpine Sleep Disorders Center in American Fork, UT with other offices in Orem, UT and Payson, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates and Alpine Sleep Disorders Center
    212 S 1100 E, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 290-9881
  2. 2
    Neurological Associates/ Alpine Sleep Disorders Center
    498 E 800 N # 3B, Orem, UT 84097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 763-0901
  3. 3
    Neurological Associates and Alpine Sleep
    41 N 400 W, Payson, UT 84651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 763-0901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • American Fork Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taher?

    Nov 21, 2019
    Ive been always happy with my visits. He is one of the few who really cares and spend enough time with the patient. His bedside manner takes away the anxiety of visit.
    — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taher to family and friends

    Dr. Taher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992762918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of British Columbia | University of British Columbia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Teheran | University of Utah Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Teheran | University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Taher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.