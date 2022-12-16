Overview

Dr. Mohammad Soliman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soliman works at M HANI SOLIMAN MD in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.