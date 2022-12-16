Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Soliman, MD
Dr. Mohammad Soliman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Locations
M Hani Soliman MD1763 W 24th St Ste 201, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 726-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Can in once waited an hour for him, then came back in 2weeks later. Was told I had to have a test before I could be seen. Nobody told me that!!! I was told to get the test & come back in another 2weeks. The waiting room was full with no chairs. It turned one around & she started to tell me I couldn’t do that but changed her mind. The waiting time for the doctor was 2hrs!! I left & called them told how bad the help was & I wouldn’t wait for any doctor for 2 hrs. They need better help!!!
About Dr. Mohammad Soliman, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033100920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Soliman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
