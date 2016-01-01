Overview

Dr. Mohammad Shuja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Shuja works at Montefiore Medical Group-Bronx East in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.