Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shoari works at Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT and Lehi, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Salt Lake Regional Cardiovascular Center
    82 S 1100 E Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 350-4111
    Mountain Point Foot and Ankle
    3590 W 9000 S Ste 240, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 505-5370
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Utah Valley Plastic Surgery
    3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 345-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 02, 2021
    I had seen Dr Shoari years ago and he was the only physician that took the time to actually get to the root of my problem instead of just medicating me and letting my numbness get worse. He is an excellent Neurologist and I would recommend him to everyone!
    Kate — Mar 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740483395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoari has seen patients for Tremor and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

