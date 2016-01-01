See All Interventional Cardiologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Shenasa works at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    O'connor Hospital
    2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 947-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Syncope Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1578621074
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenasa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenasa works at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shenasa’s profile.

    Dr. Shenasa has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.