Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Shamie works at Dr. Mohammad Shamie in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M A Shamie MD Psychiatric Medical Group Inc
    2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 3, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-7788
  2. 2
    Brentwood
    520 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 405-2770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 05, 2019
    Dr. Shamie, is a very good Doctor, helped me immensley with my condition.
    — Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 60 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Persian
    • 1699887844
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State U
    • Detroit Rec Hsp University Health C
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamie has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

