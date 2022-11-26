Overview

Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shakfeh works at DR MOHAMMAD SHAKFEH in Chino, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.