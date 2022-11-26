Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shakfeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Mohammad Shakfeh12598 Central Ave Ste 101, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 606-4860
-
2
Dr Mohammad Shakfeh9140 Haven Ave Ste 115, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 606-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakfeh?
I have been dealing with an issue for years that no one has been able to help with. I was referred to Dr Shakfeh and he was so knowledgeable and kind. He spent as much as I needed to explain my entire situation…he’s a great listener. And he took the time to make sure I understood everything he explained, I never felt felt rushed or like just another number to him. He also covered all bases…giving a few possible options and explaining the ins and outs of each and next steps, even to just rule out things to give me peace of mind. He also encouraged me to do some research on his expected diagnosis, pointing me in the right direction, and offered natural options to help with symptoms. It was so appreciated and made me feel armed with something I could do while waiting tests and labs. I left feeling very hopeful and confident that we would finally get to the bottom of my issue. His diagnosis was correct and he’s helping me work through it. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1457399032
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Hurley Hosp-Mich State U
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakfeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakfeh works at
Dr. Shakfeh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakfeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakfeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakfeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.