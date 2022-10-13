Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Shaker works at
Locations
Aurora Health Center13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 884-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Shaker caring listened to what I said and have recommendations on how to proceed
About Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
- 1639223928
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Baylor Col of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
