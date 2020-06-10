Overview

Dr. Mohammad Shahin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Shahin works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.