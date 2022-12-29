See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Seyyedi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Dizziness
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Dizziness

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Dizziness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Labyrinthitis
Perforated Eardrum
Acoustic Neuroma
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Bell's Palsy
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral Cancer Screening
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Anosmia
Ataxia
Big Ears
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Common Cold
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
EMG (Electromyography)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Jaw Fracture
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Motion Sickness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wheezing
Wound Repair

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD

  Ear, Nose, and Throat
  English
  Male
  1487041653
  Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seyyedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Seyyedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seyyedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seyyedi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Seyyedi’s profile.

Dr. Seyyedi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seyyedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Seyyedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seyyedi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seyyedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seyyedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

