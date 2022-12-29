Overview

Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Seyyedi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

