Dr. Mohammad Sarfarazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Sarfarazi works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

