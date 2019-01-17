See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Mohammad Saleh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Saleh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Saleh works at Dr. William G Nutting, M.D. in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    1637 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 278-7100
    Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn
    18101 Oakwood Blvd # 306, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 593-7570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2019
    His care has helped me get my A1C below 7! Yay!! Thanks Doc! Ps Great Staff too. Randy H
    Randy Hatmaker in Brownstown, MI — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Mohammad Saleh, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1639195456
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne St U
    • Sinai Hosp-Wayne St U
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Aleppo Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleh works at Dr. William G Nutting, M.D. in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Saleh’s profile.

    Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Hypertension, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

