Overview

Dr. Mohammad Saleh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Saleh works at Dr. William G Nutting, M.D. in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.