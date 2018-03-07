Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD
Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Electrodiagnosis & Rehabilitation Associates of Tacoma Ps.3315 S 23rd St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Dr. Saeed is truly gifted in his profession. He takes his oath serious. He saved my life by taking appropriate action. A better man you will not meet.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184680845
- U Wash Hosp
- Deaconess Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saeed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
