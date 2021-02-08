See All Cardiologists in Sebastian, FL
Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Rizwi works at SYED W RIZWI MD in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    M . Nasir Rizwi MD Facc
    13885 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 (772) 589-6844
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Heart Palpitations
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Emphysema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Asbestosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Familial Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Long QT Syndrome
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Management of Mechanical Ventilator
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Multifocal Premature Beats
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Respiratory Management
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Sarcoidosis
Second Degree Heart Block
Sleep Disorders
Systemic Sclerosis
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Venous Hypertension
Ventilator Management
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2021
    The Best . Excellent & the best trained & experienced physician I have seen. Wonderful personality.
    Nick — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD

    Cardiology
    51 years of experience
    English
    1134120330
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Medical Center
    St. Francis Hospital
    St. Francis Medical Center
    Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizwi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizwi has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizwi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizwi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizwi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

