Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Rizwi works at
Locations
-
1
M . Nasir Rizwi MD Facc13885 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-6844Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Best . Excellent & the best trained & experienced physician I have seen. Wonderful personality.
About Dr. Mohammad Rizwi, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1134120330
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Rizwi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizwi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rizwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rizwi works at
Dr. Rizwi has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizwi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
