Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They completed their fellowship with U Ill-Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Rifai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological & Spinal Surgery PC200 E 89th Ave Ste 3A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 756-2900Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rifai?
After going through unnecessary pain management process and weeks of suffering, Dr Rifai provided me with excellent care in timely matter. Surgery was performed and I was no longer in pain and walking only after 1 day after surgery. It was like a miracle! Forever grateful to this amazing doctor.
About Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1396787479
Education & Certifications
- U Ill-Cook Co Hosp
- University Of Illinois
- Damascus U Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifai works at
Dr. Rifai has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rifai speaks Arabic.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.