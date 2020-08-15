Overview

Dr. Mohammad Riaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Riaz works at Cardiology Consultants of Okeechobee in Okeechobee, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.