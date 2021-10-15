Overview

Dr. Mohammad Rezvani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sbuoms and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Rezvani works at California Sports & Spine Center in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.