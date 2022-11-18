Dr. Razavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Razavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Razavi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Razavi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M H Razavi MD14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 103, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 497-4222
-
2
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 523-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razavi?
Dr. Razavi is one the most cable GI and nice Dr I have ver met since I have moved from Europe to the USA. He has mad my life, physically and emotionally easy and enjoyable. I recommend him for all who need a GI specialist inVA. He is real professional and have wonderful staff. Dr Razavi is always reachable by phone and, he calls me back promptly when I need him and answers my emails in a very timely mannor. One of the best point about him, besides being a professional is that he uses all his broad networks and contacts to make your health better. I would like to thank him and his staff. I recommend him for all those have any abdomen issue.
About Dr. Mohammad Razavi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1639167661
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Woodhull
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razavi works at
Dr. Razavi has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razavi speaks Persian and Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Razavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.