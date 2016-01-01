Overview

Dr. Mohammad Razaq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Razaq works at Mercy Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.