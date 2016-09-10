See All Neurologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Rassouli works at Caduceus Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Caduceus Medical Group
    Caduceus Medical Group
19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 428-0330
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 10, 2016
    Dr Rassouli has been a great doctor. He's kind, understanding and has helped me with my headaches and tumor. He knew the right treatment!! God bless you Dr. Rassou
    Kimberley Nelson in Orange, CA — Sep 10, 2016
    About Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1134166010
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine/ Neuromuscular Disorder
    • Okayama University Hospital, Japan
    • Iowa Meth Med Ctr-U Iowa
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rassouli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rassouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rassouli works at Caduceus Medical Group in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rassouli’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassouli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassouli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

