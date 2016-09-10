Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rassouli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caduceus Medical Group19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 428-0330Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rassouli?
Dr Rassouli has been a great doctor. He's kind, understanding and has helped me with my headaches and tumor. He knew the right treatment!! God bless you Dr. Rassou
About Dr. Mohammad Rassouli, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1134166010
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine/ Neuromuscular Disorder
- Okayama University Hospital, Japan
- Iowa Meth Med Ctr-U Iowa
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rassouli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassouli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rassouli works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassouli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassouli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.