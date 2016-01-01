Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1325 Conference Dr Rm 2010, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6644
-
2
Acorn Counseling LLC625 Gibbs St, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 794-7720
-
3
University Hospitals Medical Group Inc.701 Tyler St, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 557-7480
-
4
Toledo Clinic Incorporated4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5605
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
About Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477545655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.