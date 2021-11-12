See All Hematologists in Mankato, MN
Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS

Hematology & Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont, Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca and Mayo Clinic Health System Saint James.

Dr. Ranginwala works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in Fairmont, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 736-7270
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
    800 Medical Center Dr Ste 490, Fairmont, MN 56031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 736-7269
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ranginwala?

Nov 12, 2021
Dr. Ranginwala is my oncologist. He is a kind gentleman, patient and a good listener. I appreciate his dictating his summary of my office visit and giving me a copy.
Glenda Cross — Nov 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ranginwala to family and friends

Dr. Ranginwala's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ranginwala

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS.

About Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1356329247
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Maimonides Med Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • Jinnah Post Graduate Med Ct
Internship
Medical Education
  • Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca
  • Mayo Clinic Health System Saint James

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammad Ranginwala, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranginwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ranginwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ranginwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ranginwala has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranginwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranginwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranginwala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranginwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranginwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.