Dr. Mohammad Rajab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Rajab, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Kursh State Medical University|Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Rajab works at
Locations
Forest Medical Plaza7611 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-4827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rajab was recommended by my current cardio physician in the same firm. Although I've only interacted with Dr. Rajab one time during surgery, I liked his bedside manner, his likeable demeaner and his sincere feeling for my condition and well-being. I will see him again soon as a follow-up and look forward to talking with him and learning more about my health from his standpoint. I made it through the first surgery, although Dr. Rajab was great, I hope there isn't any need for a second surgery!! J. Stromberg
About Dr. Mohammad Rajab, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1568622769
Education & Certifications
- Caritas Carney Hospital|Makassed Hospital / American University Of Beirut
- Caritas Carney
- Kursh State Medical University|Kursk State Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rajab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rajab has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
