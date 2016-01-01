Dr. Rahman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD
Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).
Bronx Psychiatric Center1500 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 931-0600
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1063537967
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.