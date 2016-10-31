See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Astoria, NY
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).

They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3004 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 383-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Oct 31, 2016
    He is absolutely good
    Md. Ziaul karim in queens village, ny — Oct 31, 2016
    About Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1063504033
    Medical Education
    • DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

