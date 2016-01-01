Overview

Dr. Babak Rahimi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Rahimi works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.