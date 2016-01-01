Dr. Babak Rahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Rahimi, MD
Dr. Babak Rahimi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group2701 Atlantic Ave Ste A, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Atlantic)2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
MemorialCare Medical Group Cardiology2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 255, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MemorialCare Medical Group3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Rahimi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rahimi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimi works at
Dr. Rahimi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.