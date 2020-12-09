Overview

Dr. Mohammad Rafiq, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rafiq works at Nv Mental Health LLC in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.