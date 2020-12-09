Dr. Mohammad Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Rafiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Rafiq, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Locations
Nv Mental Health LLC5021 Backlick Rd Unit C, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 821-1434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As another review already posted. He was straightforward with our child, my wife, and I. He worked very hardI’m trying to find the right combination of medication for our son to fit his needs. We have been with him for years now.
About Dr. Mohammad Rafiq, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457563090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Dr. Rafiq has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.
