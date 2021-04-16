Overview

Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at CARDIOQ HEART AND VASCULAR SPECIALISTS OF MICHIGAN in Beverly Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.