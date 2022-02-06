Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
Soni Family Practice Pllc2217 North Blvd W Ste B, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (305) 243-1305
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had back pain for years. I’ve been to at least 3 pain doctors before and they want to give me more narcotics and shove me out the door. Dr. Qureshi, sat down with me and explained what my MRI showed and wat I have (the FIRST doctor who ever did!) and worked out a plan. He did back injections, and for the first time in a long time, I can walk around that grocery store and pick up my grandson. He has gifted hands. Thank you so much Dr. Qureshi for everything you have done, and for treating me like a human being and not just a number!
About Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1588002505
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qureshi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
