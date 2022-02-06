See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Davenport, FL
Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Qureshi works at Soni Family Practice, Davenport FL in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soni Family Practice Pllc
    2217 North Blvd W Ste B, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-1305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?

    Feb 06, 2022
    I’ve had back pain for years. I’ve been to at least 3 pain doctors before and they want to give me more narcotics and shove me out the door. Dr. Qureshi, sat down with me and explained what my MRI showed and wat I have (the FIRST doctor who ever did!) and worked out a plan. He did back injections, and for the first time in a long time, I can walk around that grocery store and pick up my grandson. He has gifted hands. Thank you so much Dr. Qureshi for everything you have done, and for treating me like a human being and not just a number!
    — Feb 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Qureshi to family and friends

    Dr. Qureshi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Qureshi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588002505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at Soni Family Practice, Davenport FL in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.