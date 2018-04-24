Overview

Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Endocrine & Diabetes Clinic in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.