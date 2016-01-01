Overview

Dr. Mohammad Quamruzzaman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Quamruzzaman works at Mohammad Quamruzzaman in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.