Dr. Mohammad Qasim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Muenster Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Qasim works at Denton Oncology Center in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.