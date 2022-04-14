Dr. Mohammad Qasim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qasim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Qasim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Qasim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Muenster Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Qasim works at
Denton Oncology Center2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 111, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 380-8155
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- North Texas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Qasim is the most competent and compassionate Doctor I’ve ever had. I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma while in the hospital and terrified. Dr Qasim was assigned my case. From the minute he stepped into my hospital room, he calmed my anxiety, fears and reassured me of a treatment plan. Along the way, he immediately took action and found resolutions to any issue I faced and through his outstanding care, expertise and compassion made my treatments a breeze. I am so blessed to have such a wonderful Doctor and thank God for leading him to me. I highly recommend anyone wanting the best of the best oncologist to contact Dr Qasim.
- Hematology
- English
- King Edward Medical College
