Dr. Pourshahmir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Pourshahmir, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Pourshahmir, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10061 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602 Directions (818) 783-7277
-
2
Foote-goldman-sapkin Medical Group Inc.5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 228, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 783-7277
-
3
Family Medical Clinic and Pediatrics Urgent Care5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 201, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 783-7277
-
4
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pourshahmir?
This amazing guy is so smart and he knows what’s he’s doing he saved my life and beautiful sense of humor I love ?? Doctor Pourshahmir and Angie he’s assistant is a Doll ????????????????????????????????????
About Dr. Mohammad Pourshahmir, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437187028
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pourshahmir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourshahmir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourshahmir speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourshahmir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourshahmir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourshahmir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourshahmir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.