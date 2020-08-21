Dr. Pashmforoush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Pashmforoush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Pashmforoush, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
Aaron Yung MD Inc.2424 Vista Way Ste 300, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 630-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the Best! Extremely knowledgeable and has a pleasing bedside manner.
About Dr. Mohammad Pashmforoush, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1699722397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
