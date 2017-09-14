Overview

Dr. Mohammad Parvari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Parvari works at Lyford Clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.