Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Niazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Niazi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Niazi works at
Locations
-
1
Podell Therapy Group140 N State Rt 17 Ste 250, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4097
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niazi?
This doctor is super smart and knew exactly how to treat me.
About Dr. Mohammad Niazi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639377229
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niazi works at
Dr. Niazi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.