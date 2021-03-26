Dr. Mohammad Nezami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nezami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Nezami, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Nezami, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Anti Aging and Regenerative Medicine
Locations
Orange Coast Medical Center of Hope496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 7, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 515-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The exceptional hearts behind the incredible therapies are a winning combination! Dr. Nezami is a Doctor on a mission. Having come from a Traditional Oncology background, He has a clear knowledge of what is NOT treating the root causes of cancer. With his research background he has designed natural therapies that actually work in helping our bodies fight cancer.
About Dr. Mohammad Nezami, MD
- Oncology
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1043342660
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Anti Aging and Regenerative Medicine
- UCSF
- Azad University
- Ucsf-Fresno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nezami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nezami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nezami speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.