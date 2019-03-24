Dr. Mohammad Nawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Nawaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Nawaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas A&M
Dr. Nawaz works at
Locations
-
1
Cla Physicians Group Inc.17110 Dallas Pkwy Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75248
5899 Preston Rd Ste 1004, Frisco, TX 75034
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nawaz?
I met Dr. Nawaz at Medical City in Plano, Texas, in February 2019, following my heart attack and stroke. I was very impressed. I made a follow up visit to his office in Frisco, Texas, on March 20 and was pleased that he agreed to take me as a new patient. Dr. Nawaz and his office staff are outstanding.
About Dr. Mohammad Nawaz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1669687299
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawaz works at
Dr. Nawaz has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.
