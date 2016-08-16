Dr. Mohammad Sabur-Nasiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabur-Nasiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Sabur-Nasiri, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Sabur-Nasiri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from University of Dhaka and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Sabur-Nasiri works at
Locations
Mohammad A Sabur Nasiri508 Sandhurst Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 485-0900
Norcross Medical Clinic Magnolia Medical Clinic1235 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd Ste 200, Norcross, GA 30093 Directions (770) 931-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great community oriented doctor.
About Dr. Mohammad Sabur-Nasiri, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali
- 1205878675
Education & Certifications
- University of Dhaka
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabur-Nasiri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabur-Nasiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sabur-Nasiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sabur-Nasiri speaks Bengali.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabur-Nasiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabur-Nasiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabur-Nasiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.