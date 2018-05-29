Overview

Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|University of Baghdad College of Medicine|University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Moussavi works at RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

