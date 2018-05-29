See All Neurosurgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|University of Baghdad College of Medicine|University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Moussavi works at RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery
    781 Route 37 W Ste 221, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 200-0714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Episodic Loss of Consiousness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 29, 2018
I did my research for the rare brain aneurysm . No neurosurgeon would take my case. I feel truly blessed that I went to Staten Island University Hospital where Dr. Moussavi works. He is one of the few neurovascular surgeon that is able to treat very complicated brain conditions with minimally invasive surgical means. He is an angel! He is skillful, has excellent bedside manners. Truly a doctor that I would recommend for my loved ones.
Anthony in NY — May 29, 2018
About Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Persian
  • 1811144124
Education & Certifications

  • New Jersey Neuroscience Institute|New Jersey Neuroscience Institute|Seton Hall Univ Affil Hosps|Seton Hall University|Seton Hall Univ Affil Hosps|Seton Hall University
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Program|Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Program|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|University of Baghdad College of Medicine|University of Baghdad College of Medicine
  • Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moussavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moussavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moussavi works at RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Moussavi’s profile.

Dr. Moussavi has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussavi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
