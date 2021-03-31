Overview

Dr. Mohammad Mostafavi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Mostafavi works at Urology Group of Western New England, PC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.