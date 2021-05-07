Overview

Dr. Mohammad Majd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Harrison County Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Majd works at PMC Regional Hospital in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.