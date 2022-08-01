See All Interventional Cardiologists in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.

Dr. Al Madani works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elkins Park Family Medicine
    401 Township Line Rd Ste C, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(53)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Al Madani?

Aug 01, 2022
My experience as a patient of Dr. Al Mandani was outstanding. He is very smart, caring, a great listener, thorough, and pragmatic. He is not an alarmist. I highly and enthusiastically recommend him for anything cardiology related. He is an outstanding healthcare provider.
A happy patient in 2022 — Aug 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al Madani to family and friends

Dr. Al Madani's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Al Madani

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD.

About Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306009071
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Jordan
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Madani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Al Madani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Al Madani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al Madani works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. Al Madani’s profile.

Dr. Al Madani has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Madani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Madani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Madani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Madani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Madani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.