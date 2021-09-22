Dr. Mohammad Latif-Jangda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif-Jangda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Latif-Jangda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Latif-Jangda, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Latif-Jangda works at
Locations
1
Dr Ariel Frankel LLC8050 N University Dr Ste 201, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 962-2237Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pm
2
Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 730-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor for mental health!!!
About Dr. Mohammad Latif-Jangda, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1407934912
Education & Certifications
- G W Hubbard Hospital Meharry College
- University of Tennessee
- Psychosomatic Medicine
