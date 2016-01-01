Dr. Mohammad Kotaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Kotaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Kotaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Kotaki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Kidney Institute900 Plaza Dr Ste 5, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 583-0095
-
2
Mission Kidney Center Ltd901 Plaza Dr, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 519-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotaki?
About Dr. Mohammad Kotaki, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760565378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotaki works at
Dr. Kotaki has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotaki speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.