Overview

Dr. Mohammad Kotaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Kotaki works at Valley Kidney Institute in Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.