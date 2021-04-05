Overview

Dr. Mohammad Kooshkabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University School Of Med



Dr. Kooshkabadi works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Lagrange, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.