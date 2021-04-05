Dr. Mohammad Kooshkabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooshkabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Kooshkabadi, MD
Dr. Mohammad Kooshkabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University School Of Med
Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Mohammad Kooshkabadi1602 Vernon Rd, Lagrange, GA 30240 Directions (706) 242-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In my 72 years, he is the best doctor I’ve had in any medical discipline. His knowledge, demeanor, skills, and availability are exceptional. I’ve experienced none better.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740464189
- Emory University School Of Med
- Presbyterian Hospital In The City Of New York
