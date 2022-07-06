Dr. Mohammad Kizilbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizilbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Kizilbash, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Kizilbash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Kizilbash works at
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 759-8070
Northern Illinois Medical Center4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Good listener and spent a lot of time explaining my medical condition and options for treatment. Good demeanor as well. Highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1114162948
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
