Dr. Mohammad Khoshnoodi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khoshnoodi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Reading, PA.
Dr. Khoshnoodi works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of West Reading301 S 7th Ave Ste 210, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-4656
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5406
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Khoshnoodi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1013159326
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoshnoodi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoshnoodi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoshnoodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khoshnoodi has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoshnoodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshnoodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshnoodi.
