Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Radiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861657611
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Diagnostic Radiology
