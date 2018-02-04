Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville1460 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 361-8496
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 345-1257
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Knowledable, caring, patient, great bedside manner, talks in language you understand, doesn't talk down or make you feel not important like some drs can. He makes you feel heard
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790710481
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
